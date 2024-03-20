Residents celebrate traditional festivals in NW China's Xinjiang

Photo shows Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Residents of Warxidi village, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on March 19. During the festival, they took part in a variety of activities, including breaking the ice and drawing water, showcasing traditional plowing skills, engaging in joyful singing and dancing.

Local residents break the ice and draw water in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 19, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

The traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival are important agricultural festivals on the Pamir Plateau. The date for these festivals is determined by the elderly members of the village, who consider the climate and choose a day around the Spring Equinox, explained Alifu Akemuhan, deputy head of the culture and tourism bureau of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County.

During these festivals, the villagers break ice and draw water, symbolizing the arrival of spring. The purpose of these celebrations is to commence spring plowing and invoke good luck and a bountiful harvest, according to Alifu Akemuhan.

Residents share food in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 19, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

The festivals were put on the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

People hold ceremonies for the sowing festival and drawing water festival in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 19, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

