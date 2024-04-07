2024 Qintong Boat Festival held in E China's Jiangsu
An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
People participate in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2024. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
People participate in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2024. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
People participate in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2024. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Foreign journalists experience China's new quality productive forces in Jiangsu
- Scenery of Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Jiangsu
- Foreign diplomats impressed by traditional culture, high-quality development in China's Jiangsu
- Residents celebrate traditional festivals in NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourism boom, box office raise expectations for Qingming Festival
- Activities held to celebrate Huazhao Festival in Hangzhou, E China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.