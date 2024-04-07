2024 Qintong Boat Festival held in E China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 08:53, April 07, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

People participate in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2024. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

People participate in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2024. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2024 shows people participating in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

People participate in a boat performance during the 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2024. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 boat team members aboard gathered here on Saturday for the Qintong Boat Festival, which has been a centuries-old tradition. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)