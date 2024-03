Activities held to celebrate Huazhao Festival in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 08:35, March 25, 2024

Tourists watch a performance during the Huazhao Festival celebrations in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2024. The annual Huazhao Festival featuring a series of activities, including a boat parade and a folk ritual, was celebrated in Xixi Wetland on Sunday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Performers in traditional costumes take a boat parade during the Huazhao Festival celebrations in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2024. The annual Huazhao Festival featuring a series of activities, including a boat parade and a folk ritual, was celebrated in Xixi Wetland on Sunday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

