Chinese Embassy in Iran holds party to mark Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 13:04, June 07, 2024

People show Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, during a party organized by the Chinese Embassy in Iran, in the Iranian capital Tehran, June 5, 2024. More than 50 people attended the party. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, during a party organized by the Chinese Embassy in Iran, in the Iranian capital Tehran, June 5, 2024. More than 50 people attended the party. (Xinhua/Shadati)

