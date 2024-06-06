Home>>
Beijing celebrates Dragon Boat Festival with race on Shichahai Lake
(Ecns.cn) 13:23, June 06, 2024
Participants compete during a dragon boat race on Shichahai Lake in Beijing, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Twelve teams from cities along the Grand Canal took part in the race on Wednesday.
Participants compete during a dragon boat race on Shichahai Lake in Beijing, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Participants compete during a dragon boat race on Shichahai Lake in Beijing, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Participants compete during a dragon boat race on Shichahai Lake in Beijing, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Participants compete during a dragon boat race on Shichahai Lake in Beijing, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
