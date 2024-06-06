We Are China

Beijing celebrates Dragon Boat Festival with race on Shichahai Lake

Ecns.cn) 13:23, June 06, 2024

Participants compete during a dragon boat race on Shichahai Lake in Beijing, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Twelve teams from cities along the Grand Canal took part in the race on Wednesday.

