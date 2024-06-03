Zongzi processing factories in full swing as Dragon Boat Festival nears

June 03, 2024

A worker arranges Zongzi at a food company in Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2024. This year's Dragon Boat Festival falls on June 10, when Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves for this occasion, will be in great demand. Zongzi processing factories in Ding'an County are in a buzz to get these delis ready. Zongzi of Ding'an has been long appreciated by consumers all over the country, and its industrialized production plays an important role in promoting rural revitalization and boosting local economy in the county. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A worker arranges Zongzi gift boxes at a food company in Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2024.

A worker arranges Zongzi at a food company in Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2024.

A worker packs Zongzi at a food company in Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2024.

Workers pack Zongzi at a food company in Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2024.

Workers pack Zongzi at a sales company in Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2024.

