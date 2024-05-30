Home>>
Dragon boat hits water
(People's Daily App) 16:52, May 30, 2024
Drums pound and firecrackers boom as a dragon boat team hits a river in Jieyang, Guangdong Province on Saturday, gearing up for the Dragon Boat Festival race.
(Compiled by Zou Yun and Liao Hongqing; Video source: Shijie App-DINOSHEN)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
