2024 Longtan Duanwu cultural event held in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:49, June 05, 2024

A child tries Tuye (a traditional Chinese figurine and auspicious symbol) coloring at Longtan Park in Dongcheng District in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The 2024 Longtan Duanwu cultural event was held here on Wednesday, featuring a variety of activities such as dragon boat races and stage performances.

Duanwu, or the Dragon Boat Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.).

This photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows a scene of the dragon boat race at Longtan Park in Dongcheng District in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors enjoy a traditional cultural performance on the theme of Duanwu at Longtan Park in Dongcheng District in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors watch a dragon boat race at Longtan Park in Dongcheng District in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

