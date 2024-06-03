We Are China

Dragon boat race sets world record in C China

Ecns.cn) 12:37, June 03, 2024

Dragon boats parade on Xiaoshui River to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Dongxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A total of 212 boats took part in the race, setting a new Guinness World Record on Sunday.

