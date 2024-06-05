We Are China

Huizhou sachets reflect festive tradition in E China

Ecns.cn) 16:53, June 05, 2024

Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Sachets made of Huizhou brocade reflect the festive tradition in Anhui.

Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)