Huizhou sachets reflect festive tradition in E China
Villagers weave colorful sachets made of Huizhou brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)
Sachets made of Huizhou brocade reflect the festive tradition in Anhui.
