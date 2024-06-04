Home>>
Chinese face-changing performance amazes US audience
(People's Daily App) 14:10, June 04, 2024
On May 31, 2024, Zhang Yongchang, a young Sichuan Opera artist, captivated restaurant patrons with a face-changing act in San Diego, California, the United States. Face-changing is a prominent feature of Chinese Sichuan Opera, where actors skillfully and rapidly change their makeup to create breathtaking and dramatic effects. Having performed face-changing in the US for three years, Zhang expressed his aspirations to promote profound Chinese culture overseas through his captivating performances.
