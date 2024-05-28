Int'l cultural industries fair sees fruitful cooperation

Xinhua) 08:25, May 28, 2024

A woman visits an installation during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Over 4,000 investment and financing projects were showcased and traded on-site at a cultural industries fair that concluded on Monday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

The 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF), a leading cultural event in China and an important platform helping Chinese culture go global, witnessed over 100 launch events for innovation projects and new products over the past five days.

It hosted more than 20 promotional events and opened 52 secondary venues focusing on issues ranging from digital empowerment and stimulating cultural consumption to deepening innovation and cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The fair's international reach continues to grow. The 20th ICIF, held online and offline simultaneously, attracted over 6,000 government entities, cultural organizations and enterprises, and displayed more than 120,000 exhibits, according to its organizers.

More than 300 overseas exhibitors from 60 countries and regions participated in the fair, with a peak of over 140,000 visits to the main venue recorded in a single day, underscoring the fair's global appeal and influence.

Established in 2004, the ICIF has evolved into an international platform that not only showcases the cultural diversity and creative richness of China and beyond, but also helps cultural businesses flourish through exhibitions.

