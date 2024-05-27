Maltese students shine in "Chinese Bridge" competition

A secondary school student performs Chinese martial arts in the "Chinese Bridge" competition in Hamrun, Malta, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Twelve students from primary and secondary schools in Malta demonstrated their Chinese language proficiency and talents on Saturday during the "Chinese Bridge" competition in Malta.

The Chinese language proficiency competition for foreign school students, organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta in Hamrun, eastern Malta, featured an elocution contest where students shared their passion for the Chinese language and their dreams of visiting China.

After delivering a speech, participants showcased their China-related talents, including performing Chinese martial arts and traditional Chinese diabolo (kongzhu), cooking Chinese dishes, singing Chinese songs, playing Chinese music on the piano, and dancing to Chinese music. The audience was captivated and responded with enthusiastic applause.

Alessandro Dalcielo, 10, won first prize among the primary school participants. "I know Chinese is a language that leads to the future. I will keep studying hard so that I can speak Chinese more confidently," he said in his speech.

Alessandro began learning Chinese at eight and has practiced martial arts for over five years. He said one of his dreams is to go to China and see a panda there.

This was the first time that the Chinese language proficiency competition for foreign school students included a section for primary school students in Malta.

Alessandro's elder brother, Mattia Dalcielo, 14, took first prize among the secondary school participants. He visited China last year and has practiced Chinese martial arts for eight years.

"I love studying Chinese because it allows me to understand a different culture and education system. Understanding diverse cultures enhances our understanding of other people and countries," Mattia said in his speech. He told Xinhua he hoped to study at a university in China one day.

Dennis Mizzi, the foreign director of the Confucius Institute, told Xinhua that he was impressed by the participants' Chinese pronunciation. "I hope they continue studying Chinese and keep improving," he said.

Stephen Cachia, a lecturer in Chinese history at the University of Malta, told Xinhua that learning Chinese has become a trend in Malta and he was delighted to see more students embracing Chinese.

A secondary school student performs traditional Chinese diabolo (kongzhu) in the "Chinese Bridge" competition in Hamrun, Malta, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

