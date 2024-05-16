Exhibition featured works from east China captivates visitors in Cairo

Xinhua) 08:45, May 16, 2024

A visitor films a painting at "the Yellow River Civilization Embracing the Egyptian Civilization" exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, on May 14, 2024. From roaring tigers to delicate purple flowers, a fresh exhibition has captivated visitors in Cairo with works by artists from east China's Shandong Province. Organized by Shandong Painting Academy, "the Yellow River Civilization Embracing the Egyptian Civilization" exhibition was unveiled on Tuesday at the China Cultural Center in Cairo. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People view paintings at "the Yellow River Civilization Embracing the Egyptian Civilization" exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, on May 14, 2024.

A visitor takes photos of a painting at "the Yellow River Civilization Embracing the Egyptian Civilization" exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, on May 14, 2024.

People view a painting at "the Yellow River Civilization Embracing the Egyptian Civilization" exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, on May 14, 2024.

People attend "the Yellow River Civilization Embracing the Egyptian Civilization" exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, on May 14, 2024.

