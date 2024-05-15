Jin Yong Wuxia Drama Costumes and Weapons Exhibition held in Macao
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the Jin Yong Wuxia Drama Costumes and Weapons Exhibition held in Macao, south China, May 14, 2024. This exhibition relives the iconic scenes from eight renowned Wuxia TV dramas of the late Chinese martial arts novelist Louis Cha Leung-yung, more widely known by his pen name Jin Yong. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
