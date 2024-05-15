Chinese calligraphy charms Moroccan people in cultural events held in Rabat

Xinhua) 11:08, May 15, 2024

A woman takes a close look at traditional Chinese writing tools during a Chinese calligraphy exhibition held in Rabat, Morocco, May 14, 2024. Chinese calligraphy has charmed many Moroccan people in cultural events held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

Teachers and students from the Confucius Institute at the Mohammed V University write visitors' names in Chinese calligraphy during the 29th edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair in Rabat, Morocco, May 14, 2024. Chinese calligraphy has charmed many Moroccan people in cultural events held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

A young girl watches a student from the Confucius Institute at the Mohammed V University writing her name in Chinese calligraphy during the 29th edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair in Rabat, Morocco, May 14, 2024. Chinese calligraphy has charmed many Moroccan people in cultural events held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

Visitors view an exhibit during a Chinese calligraphy exhibition held in Rabat, Morocco, May 14, 2024. Chinese calligraphy has charmed many Moroccan people in cultural events held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

A visitor takes photos of exhibits during a Chinese calligraphy exhibition held in Rabat, Morocco, May 14, 2024. Chinese calligraphy has charmed many Moroccan people at cultural events held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

