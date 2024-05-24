Officials, scholars highlight need to build cultural confidence at forum in south China

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends and makes a keynote speech at the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength 2024 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

SHENZHEN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Enhancing cultural confidence is necessary to make greater strides in building China's cultural strength, according to participants of the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength 2024.

The forum was held Thursday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made a keynote speech at the event.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, also addressed the forum.

The forum was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee. Culture and publicity officials at all levels attended the forum, as did scholars from related think tanks.

Participants discussed the necessity of promoting innovation in the cultural sector, enhancing the preservation and passing on of cultural heritage, deepening cultural exchanges and mutual learning, and acting upon the Global Civilization Initiative.

