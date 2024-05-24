Int'l cultural industries fair opens in south China metropolis

Xinhua) 08:21, May 24, 2024

People visit the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened here on Thursday. According to the organizers, the five-day event held offline and online simultaneously has attracted over 6,000 government entities, cultural organizations and enterprises, with more than 120,000 exhibits on display. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

For the first time, the five-day event has set up an international cultural trade exhibition, with an exhibition area covering 20,000 square meters.

The main venue of the fair is at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. It consists of eight pavilions focused on areas such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's cultural industry innovation, the integration of culture and tourism, gaming and e-sports, and Guochao, also known as Chinese trends or "China chic".

A special exhibition of "Cultural and Creative China" has been set up at the fair to showcase the latest achievements in promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture.

According to the organizers, the 20th ICIF, held offline and online simultaneously, has attracted over 6,000 government entities, cultural organizations and enterprises, with more than 120,000 exhibits on display.

More than 300 overseas exhibitors from 60 countries and regions are participating in the fair.

Established in 2004, the fair has become a leading cultural event in China and an important platform to assist the Chinese culture in going global.

Visitors look at exhibits from the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People watch a performance of Yueju opera during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An exhibitor from Tianshui of Gansu Province shows the malatang, literally meaning a numbingly spicy hotpot, during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor selects creative products inspired by Chinese characters during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People perform Yingge Dance, a Chinese folk dance, during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An exhibitor introduces products to a visitor during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors pose for photos with tradtional opera headwear during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People visit the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors view exhibits during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor tries a piece of traditional headdress during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor views exhibits related with Guochao, also known as Chinese trends or "China chic," during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People experiences the beauty of China's Mogao Grottoes with VR device at a booth of Tecent inside a pavilion dedicated to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's cultural industry innovation, during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People visit the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

