'Chinese Bridge' contest for high school students held in Australia
A contestant performs Peking Opera during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)
The final round of Australian section of the 17th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools was held on Sunday.
A contestant displays his Chinese calligraphy during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)
A contestant performs during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)
A contestant performs during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)
A contestant writes Chinese calligraphy during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)
A contestant gives a speech during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)
Photos
