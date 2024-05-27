'Chinese Bridge' contest for high school students held in Australia

Ecns.cn) 14:04, May 27, 2024

A contestant performs Peking Opera during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)

The final round of Australian section of the 17th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools was held on Sunday.

A contestant displays his Chinese calligraphy during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)

A contestant performs during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)

A contestant performs during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)

A contestant writes Chinese calligraphy during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)

A contestant gives a speech during the final round of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign high schools in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Shihong)

