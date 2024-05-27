Feature: Dragon boats in Frankfurt open a window on Chinese culture

Dragon boats compete on Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The banks of the Main River in Frankfurt have long been cherished as a favorite spot for locals and visitors to enjoy a typical summer day under the warm sunlight. The river's meandering path through the city provides a delightful setting for various outdoor activities and leisure.

On Saturday, more than 20 ornately carved dragon boats on the Main River added a Chinese feel and much excitement to the atmosphere along the riverbanks, providing a unique experience for both locals and visitors.

The 1st Frankfurt Dragonboat Festival kicked off on Saturday morning. With over 500 participants from 22 teams, the festival provided a valuable opportunity for people of diverse cultural backgrounds to interact and communicate with one another.

The regatta held special significance for many attendees as it evoked memories of the lively and vibrant atmosphere on the Main River before the pandemic. It served as a reminder of the bustling crowds, the excitement in the air, and the sense of community that were once prevalent during such events.

"I am glad that the Dragon Boat Festival is held in Frankfurt. The Chinese community is the bridge builders of the city and the region, enriching and enlivening today's event," said Mike Josef, Lord Mayor of Frankfurt am Main.

Josef expressed his gratitude to the event organizers for "setting a good example to strengthen ties," saying open scientific exchanges, lively civil and social interactions, as well as flourishing cultural exchanges benefit both Germany and China.

On the southern bank of the river, a long line of stands was also set up to sell Chinese food, Chinese books and other sorts of Chinese products.

While observing the dragon boats on the river, Bernd Duerr, a member of the Society for German-Chinese Friendship Frankfurt am Main, told Xinhua that the sight of the boats reminded him of the pleasant trips he had made to China. Having visited China more than ten times, Duerr has been deeply impressed by Chinese culture.

"It is a pleasure for me to participate in the festival today and experience Chinese culture once again," said Duerr.

The 1st Frankfurt Dragonboat Festival marked the commencement of the China Festival in Frankfurt, which is co-organized by the General Consulate of China in Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt City and Guangzhou City, the Chinese Consul General in Frankfurt Huang Yiyang told Xinhua in an interview.

Alongside the dragon boat race, the China Festival in Frankfurt features a diverse range of events and activities, including an electric vehicle show, a showcase of outstanding enterprises in the field of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and E-sport competitions. These events aim to highlight various aspects of Chinese culture, technology, and innovation.

Huang Yiyang, the Chinese consul general in Frankfurt, emphasized that the China Festival in Frankfurt, which includes the dragon boat event and various cultural celebrations, not only showcases the economic and social landscape of China, particularly Guangdong, but also creates new opportunities for China and Germany to collaborate in promoting green development, advocating low-carbon lifestyles, and shaping a sustainable future.

Michael Borchmann, former head of the European and International Affairs Department of the federal German state of Hesse, highlighted the significance of the dragon boat event and Chinese celebrations with food specialties in bringing people together and fostering fascination.

While people initially gathered through sports events like the dragon boat race, they ultimately got the opportunity to connect with Chinese culture in a broader sense, he noted.

A dragon boat competes on Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Dragon boats compete on Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Members of a dragon boat team are pictured on Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Dragon boats compete on Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Mike Josef, Lord Mayor of Frankfurt am Main, addresses the opening ceremony of the 1st Frankfurt Dragonboat Festival in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People perform dragon dance during the opening ceremony of the 1st Frankfurt Dragonboat Festival in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People perform lion dance during the opening ceremony of the 1st Frankfurt Dragonboat Festival in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

