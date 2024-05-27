A close look at 20th Int'l Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 08:17, May 27, 2024

A child visits a 3D exhibition area during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People visit an immersive digitized exhibition of ancient Chinese grottoes during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

AI picture frames are on display during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor poses for photos with a mechanical installation mimicking the dragon king, a lord over the sea in Chinese mythology, during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A man visits the area showcasing a digital restoration project of ancient steles during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Robots perform Yingge Dance, a form of folk dance popular in south China's Guangdong Province, during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A woman visits an installation during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit a digitized interactive exhibition of ancient Chinese murals during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor gestures as he tests real-time video special effects synthesis technology during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People try VR devices during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. The fair will showcase new business forms and new applications through the combination of multimedia such as AI and AR. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

