A glimpse of int'l cultural industries fair in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 12:49, May 25, 2024

An Indian artist draws a picture during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

For the first time, the five-day event has set up an international cultural trade exhibition, with an exhibition area covering 20,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors select products at a Nepalese booth during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

This photo taken on May 24, 2024 shows an Iranian booth during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

A visitor talks with a foreign exhibitor during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

This photo taken on May 24, 2024 shows a horse sculpture exhibited during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

A visitor walks past a Russian painting work during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

This photo taken on May 24, 2024 shows art works exhibited during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

Foreign merchants communicate at a booth during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

An exhibitor shows Indian milk tea at an Indian booth during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

People visit the International cultural trade hall during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

People visit an Iranian booth during the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on May 24, 2024. The 20th ICIF opened on Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

