8th China-Russia Expo offers platform for food, beverage trade

Xinhua) 08:25, May 21, 2024

This photo shows a king crab during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

HARBIN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Over 5,000 overseas buyers registered at the eighth China-Russian Expo and representatives from 44 countries and regions participated in the expo. The exhibition area spans 388,000 square meters, showcasing more than 5,000 products in over 20 major categories from 10 sectors.

Held in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from May 16 to 21, the expo is also a gustatory feast where visitors can taste a wide array of food and beverages.

An exhibitor shows wines from France during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Visitors shop during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors buy beer from Russia during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors try a beverage during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Visitors look at Russian chocolates during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A sea cucumber from Australia is displayed during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An exhibitor shows a bighead carp during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A visitor buys king crabs during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An exhibitor shows saffron from Iran during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Visitors look at culinary dishes during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A chef prepares food during the eighth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

