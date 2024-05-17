Home>>
Russian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:35, May 17, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
