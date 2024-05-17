Xi, Putin attend opening ceremony of China-Russia Years of Culture

Xinhua) 08:14, May 17, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Culture and a special concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the events on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Culture and a special concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties on Thursday in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties, Xi said that the history of China-Russia relations over the past three quarters of a century shows that consolidating and developing lasting bilateral good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and conform to the expectations of the international community and the trend of the times, which has irreplaceable significance.

Xi said that holding theme years in each other's countries has become a fine tradition of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Russia, as well as a feature and highlight in the history of bilateral relations, which has been widely welcomed by the two peoples.

"Last year, President Putin and I agreed to make 2024 and 2025 the China-Russia Years of Culture. The two sides officially launched this cultural event today," Xi said, adding that the two countries will hold a series of cultural exchange programs to further release the potential of bilateral cultural cooperation and jointly open up a new future of China-Russia cultural exchanges.

It is believed that it will inject new impetus into the course of carrying forward the China-Russia friendship from generation to generation and enhancing mutual understanding and building a closer bond between the two peoples, Xi said.

Xi said that both Chinese and Russian folk music are like beautiful flowers in the gardens of world civilizations, and that the concert will surely become a wonderful chapter in the history of cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Russia.

"Let us take the China-Russia Years of Culture as an opportunity and the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point, carry forward our friendship, and work together to enrich the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era and open up a bright future for bilateral friendship," he said.

For his part, Putin noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and said that the Russian people have sincere admiration for the great achievements the Chinese people have won under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

He said that based on mutual respect, equality and mutual trust, the development of Russia-China relations has promoted the development of both countries, benefited the two peoples, and set a good example for international relations.

Holding the Russia-China Years of Culture on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is of great symbolic significance, Putin said, noting that Russia is willing to deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges with China to enhance mutual understanding and promote the upgrading of bilateral cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Culture and a special concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin watch performances during a special concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi and Putin attended the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Culture and the special concert in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

