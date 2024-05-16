Home>>
Xi, Putin sign, issue joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era
(Xinhua) 14:23, May 16, 2024
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed and issued a joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.