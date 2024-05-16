Xi, Putin sign, issue joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era

Xinhua) 14:23, May 16, 2024

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed and issued a joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)