Xi holds welcome ceremony for Putin
(Xinhua) 11:15, May 16, 2024
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, on Thursday morning at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
