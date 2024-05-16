Languages

Xi holds welcome ceremony for Putin

(Xinhua) 11:15, May 16, 2024

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, on Thursday morning at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People.

