Xi calls for greater efforts to promote, protect Great Wall

Xinhua) 16:10, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to let more people know about the Great Wall and engage more people in its protection to pass on the ancestors' precious heritage to future generations.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter sent Tuesday to villagers living at the foot of the Badaling Great Wall in a northern suburb of Beijing.

