Serbian media say Xi's visit sets stage for China-Serbia ties to flourish

BELGRADE, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Serbia last week has upgraded bilateral ties with profound implications for Serbia's economy, infrastructure and international standing, Serbian media have said.

Politika, Serbia's oldest daily, characterized Xi's visit as the commencement of a new era in bilateral relations.

The joint statement issued by Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and the signing of multiple cooperation documents, showed that bilateral relations are unparalleled in history, Politika said.

The free trade agreement between China and Serbia, which will take effect on July 1, is a catalyst for Serbia's economic advancement, the report said.

Tanjug, Serbia's foremost news agency, echoed experts' perspectives that the relationship between Belgrade and Beijing ranks among the highest priorities in Serbian diplomacy.

The two nations' substantial economic collaboration is particularly evident in transformative projects like the Zemun-Borca bridge, highways, and the Belgrade-Budapest high-speed railway, the revitalization of industries such as the Smederevo steel plant, as well as Chinese investments in various sectors, including technology and infrastructure, indicating a deepening partnership between Serbia and China, Tanjug said.

Tanjug also touched upon Xi's state visits to France and Hungary, saying that they suggest China's increasing role in global affairs.

Vecernje Novosti, another prominent daily, underscored China and Serbia's shared commitment to a prosperous future amidst evolving international challenges and geopolitical dynamics.

China's support for Serbia's pursuit of peaceful solutions in negotiations with Kosovo, articulated in the joint statement by the two presidents, underscores Beijing's unwavering solidarity with Belgrade amidst escalating Western pressures on the Kosovo issue, Vecernje Novosti said.

Furthermore, Vecernje Novosti reiterated Serbia's unwavering support for each other's core interests.

