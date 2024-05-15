Xi's article on deepening reform, opening up to be published

Xinhua) 15:51, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on deepening reform and opening up across the board will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)