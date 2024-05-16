Book of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published in Russian

Xinhua) 08:01, May 16, 2024

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Russian language version of a book featuring discourses on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping has been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book collects a series of key discourses by Xi between November 2012 and October 2023 regarding Chinese modernization.

The Russian version and the previously published English and French versions of the book will help foreign readers gain deeper insights into the theoretical system and practical requirements of Chinese modernization, and is of great significance to enhancing the international community's understanding on jointly striving toward modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)