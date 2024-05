Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit

Xinhua) 08:03, May 16, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin will pay a state visit to China from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing early Thursday morning. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin will pay a state visit to China from Thursday to Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)