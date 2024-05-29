Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Russia
A visitor views paintings during an exhibition in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia in Moscow, Russia, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties. To commemorate this occasion, Russia will host a Year of Chinese Culture in 2024.
A visitor views Chinese calligraphy during an exhibition in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia in Moscow, Russia, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
An exhibition in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia is held in Moscow, Russia, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Photos
