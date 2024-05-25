Forum highlights publishing talent cultivation in digital age

Xinhua) 16:17, May 25, 2024

The Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength 2024 is held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

SHENZHEN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Experts and scholars from universities, publishers and magazines have called for efforts to adapt to the digital age while cultivating publishing talents with a sense of innovation and passion for the Chinese culture.

They made the call at a sub-forum focusing on the cultivation and development of publishing professionals in the digital age, which was held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Friday.

Youth representatives and experts attending the event engaged in in-depth discussions about the opportunities and challenges as well as models and directions of fostering high-quality professionals in the publishing sector.

The event is a part of the Forum on Building up China's Cultural Strength 2024 that was held in Shenzhen on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)