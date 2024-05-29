Lecture on beauty of Chinese clothing enchants Maltese audience

May 29, 2024

People view a suit of traditional Chinese costumes in Valletta, capital of Malta, on May 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A lecture titled "Chinese Stories -- Dialogue with the World through the Beauty of Chinese Clothing" was held on Monday night in Malta's capital of Valletta.

Hosted by the China Cultural Center in Malta, the event featured a display of traditional Chinese costumes from various dynasties.

The speaker, Chu Yan, a professor at the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, introduced the evolution of Chinese clothing and highlighted the fashion connections between East and West, tradition and modernity.

Chu said that for thousands of years, different Chinese dynasties developed their distinctive clothing styles, such as the simple and elegant Han Dynasty costumes and the graceful and majestic attire of the Tang Dynasty. She also introduced the unique costumes of China's ethnic minorities.

Rita Mallia, a Maltese teacher, talked about the differences between traditional clothing cultures in Malta and China, saying that each has its unique beauty. She expressed hope for more exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in this field.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, said the lecture provided an opportunity for the Maltese people to appreciate the rich and long history of Chinese clothing culture.

Chu Yan (R), a professor at the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, gives a lecture titled "Chinese Stories -- Dialogue with the World through the Beauty of Chinese Clothing" in Valletta, capital of Malta, on May 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

