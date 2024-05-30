Home>>
Chinese professor reads Tang Dynasty poem Autumn Evening in the Mountains in English
(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 30, 2024
Wang Shiren, a professor of British and American poetry at Peking University, graces the campus with a reading of an English translation of Autumn Evening in the Mountains by Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Wang Wei. The poem describes the beautiful scenery of a mountain village on a late autumn evening, as well as portraying the poet's tranquil life in the mountains.
(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Lin Rui, Lou Qingqing and Zheng Jianan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
