Chinese professor reads Tang Dynasty poem Autumn Evening in the Mountains in English

(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 30, 2024

Wang Shiren, a professor of British and American poetry at Peking University, graces the campus with a reading of an English translation of Autumn Evening in the Mountains by Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Wang Wei. The poem describes the beautiful scenery of a mountain village on a late autumn evening, as well as portraying the poet's tranquil life in the mountains.

(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Lin Rui, Lou Qingqing and Zheng Jianan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)