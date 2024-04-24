Home>>
Chinese professor reads Tang Dynasty poem The Willow Tree in English
April 24, 2024
British and American poetry expert Wang Shiren reads aloud an English translation of The Willow Tree, a poem by He Zhizhang (659–744), on the campus of Peking University where the retired professor worked for decades. The poem likens a willow tree to a beautiful woman and suggests her emerald clothing was tailored by early spring breezes. He Zhizhang is revered for his Tang Dynasty (618-907) poetry and calligraphy.
(Credit to Peking University)
