Poem lover keeps spending spare time to pursue passion for poetry

Xinhua) 09:07, April 23, 2023

Zhu Yanjun looks through a book in the library of Jingning County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Zhu Yanjun, 50, is the runner-up of the 2023 Chinese Poetry Competition. After graduating from junior high school in 1992, he stopped his schooling and left his hometown, a village in Jingning County of northwest China's Gansu Province, and began to work as a migrant worker.

Over the past 30 years, although he was always busy working during the day, he kept on spending his spare time to pursue his passion for poetry. This year, he finally appeared in the Chinese Poetry Competition and won the second place, stunning the audience with his talent.

Zhu's obsession with poetry runs through every aspect of his life. Whenever he goes to a city for work, he first visits bookstores. On rainy days when the construction site where he works halts work temporarily, he usually rushes to the bookstore early in the morning and spends the whole day reading books. In order to make use of his time to read poetry, he always carries some notes of copying poems in his pocket.

In March of this year, Zhu Yanjun returned to his hometown and got a chance to work as a staff member at the cultural center of Jingning County. This job gives him more time to delve into the stories behind the poems and more opportunities to share his study experience with others. Zhu wishes to inspire more people around him to explore the beauty of reading.

Zhu Yanjun shares poetry reading experience with students at Chengguan Primary School in Jingning County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Zhu Yanjun (L) gives an interview for the upcoming World Book Day in a studio of China Education Television in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Zhu Yanjun shows the runner-up medal he won at the 2023 Chinese Poetry Competition at home in Jingning County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Zhu Yanjun transcribes poems in a hotel in Beijing, capital of China, on April 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Zhu Yanjun sorts out his notes of poems at home in Jingning County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Zhu Yanjun shares poetry reading experience with students at Chengguan Primary School in Jingning County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Zhu Yanjun shares poetry reading experience with students at Chengguan Primary School in Jingning County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Zhu Yanjun shows his notes for reciting poems in Beijing, capital of China, on April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Zhu Yanjun and his colleague set up equipment for a World Book Day activity in Jingning County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Zhu Yanjun buys pastries, as gifts for the colleagues in his hometown, at a store of a traditional Chinese bakery brand in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Zhu Yanjun reads books at Beijing Books Building after taking part in a TV program interview in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

