Russian St. Petersburg holds "Reading Chinese Literature" theme event

Xinhua) 13:47, April 23, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A theme event featuring "Reading Chinese Literature" is held Friday in Russia's St. Petersburg to mark the United Nations Chinese Language Day and introduce Chinese literature and works to Russian readers.

The event was organized by the St. Petersburg Radio Metro FM 102.4 and the Chance International Publishing Group, and held at the Chinese Library of St. Petersburg State University of Economics.

The university's principal Igor Maximtsev, well-known Russian director Artur Kozin, screenwriter and poet Andre Loginov were present at the event.

Maximtsev said that St. Petersburg State University of Economics values cooperation with China in various fields such as culture and education. The Chinese Library of the university is decorated in Chinese style and opened in 2015. The library collects more than 10,000 books and various periodicals, covering various fields such as Chinese philosophy, political science, history, education, culture, science and technology.

At the event, Russia's Chinese literature lovers recited Chinese poems and excerpts from translations of Chinese masterpieces, and some students performed traditional Chinese skills such as allegro and martial arts. A lecture on Chinese literature was also held during the event.

According to the organizers, the event is aimed at deepening Russian readers' understanding of Chinese literature and culture through creative research and reading of Chinese classical literature. It will help expand cultural exchanges between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)