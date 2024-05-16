Home>>
Chinese professor reads Tang Dynasty poem On the Stork Tower in English
(People's Daily App) 15:42, May 16, 2024
Wang Shiren, a professor of British and American poetry at Peking University, graced us with a reading of the English translation of the famed poem "On the Stork Tower" by Wang Zhihuan (688-742) on the campus. The poem describes the magnificent view of the Yellow River and embodies the grand vision and profound wisdom of the Chinese people. Enjoy!
(Video co-produced by Liang Peiyu, Lin Rui, Lou Qingqing, Yang Xinzhuo, Peking University)
