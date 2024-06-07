Home>>
Trending in China | Dragon Boat Festival
(People's Daily App) 15:00, June 07, 2024
The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on June 10 this year. During the festival, Chinese people eat Zongzi, hold dragon boat races, wear five-color rope and hang moxa grass.
