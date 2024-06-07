We Are China

People prepare for upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Chengdu

Xinhua) 16:34, June 07, 2024

A shop owner arranges bundles of mugwort for the Dragon Boat Festival at a flower shop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of China's major traditional holidays, falling on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on June 10 this year.

Staff members make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, at a shop in a market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People shop for Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, at a market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Staff members make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, at a shop in a market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People shop for Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, at a market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member arranges bundles of freshly-made Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, at a shop in a market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

