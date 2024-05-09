Cultural festival celebrates folk dance in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 17:10, May 09, 2024

A cultural festival opened on May 5 in Mouding county of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to celebrate traditional folk dance.

The annual festival, known as "Sanyuehui" to locals, launched a splendid array of special ethnic programs, attracting more than 1,000 people to dance together. The traditional Zuojiaowu, or Left Foot Dance, got its name because the moves always begin with the left foot. It has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The festival offers a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry and joyful lives of local communities, according to Wang Jianghong, deputy director of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

(Interns Xing Yawen, Wang Lin contributed to the story.)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)