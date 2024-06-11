China sees 110 mln domestic tourist trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:12, June 11, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 10, 2024. China saw 110 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 6.3 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Monday. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China saw 110 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 6.3 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Monday.

Domestic tourists spent 40.35 billion yuan (about 5.57 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday from Saturday to Monday, up 8.1 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

Tourists are gravitating toward more flexible and personalized travel options, opting for leisurely-paced vacations, in-depth experiences, and ample relaxation. Yunnan, Qinghai, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, and Guizhou have emerged as the favored destinations for young travelers. These locations are particularly popular for road trips and summer retreats, the ministry said.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year.

Tourists watch a traditional wedding performance at a scenic area in Jiyuan City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2024.

Children have fun at a beach in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2024.

Tourists watch a teapot tea performance at Jieling Community of Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 10, 2024.

Tourists visit the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 10, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists viewing lotus in Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 10, 2024.

Tourists on a bamboo raft visit Zhuoshui ancient town in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing, June 10, 2024.

Tourists are greeted by locals wearing traditional costumes in Sanjiao Village, in Shuifu County, southwest China's Yunan Province, June 10, 2024.

Tourist ride camels at the Mingshashan and the Crescent Lake, an oasis scenic spot in the Gobi Desert in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 9, 2024.

Tourist ride camels at the Mingshashan and the Crescent Lake, an oasis scenic spot in the Gobi Desert in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 9, 2024.

