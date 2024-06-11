Nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in China's Fujian
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
People take part in a nighttime dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Travel surge continues as festival spurs demand
- Dragon boat races held across China to mark Duanwu Festival
- Traditional, modern customs merge during China's Dragon Boat Festival
- China sees 110 mln domestic tourist trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival by making zongzi
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.