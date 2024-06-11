Nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in China's Fujian

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows a nighttime dragon boat race held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Sanxi Village of Changle District, Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 9, 2024. The nighttime dragon boat race native to Sanxi Village is a tradition with a history spanning over 600 years. Around the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the villagers of Sanxi eagerly participate in this race as night falls. The event carries deep cultural significance and serves as a means of prayer for bountiful harvests and auspicious life. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

