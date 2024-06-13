Dongfeng Motor leads way as China's manufacturing sector goes digital

People's Daily Online) 10:38, June 13, 2024

A worker assembles a light truck at Dongfeng Motor Corporation's smart manufacturing and green factory in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) navigated through a 30,000-square-meter workshop, assisting workers in assembling light trucks at Dongfeng Motor Corporation's smart manufacturing and green factory in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, symbolizing the digital and intelligent transformation of China's traditional manufacturing sector.

"The company has established the first domestic automated AGV production line in the light truck industry and the first transport truck production line in China," said Jin Haitao, director of the Xiangyang factory. "The smart and flexible final assembly line can produce multiple models, laying the foundation for customized vehicle production."

Dongfeng Motor plans to build a comprehensive manufacturing base for carriages, logistics, and buses, as well as a smart networked operation test base to enhance the application of smart logistics. The company has already built a smart manufacturing center and a smart factory for light commercial vehicles with open and visible production processes and digitalized management.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)