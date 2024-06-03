Home>>
Steel manufacturing technologies drive green, high-quality development
(People's Daily Online) 16:50, June 03, 2024
Advanced and efficient steel manufacturing technologies have promoted green production at HBIS Tangsteel, a company in north China’s Hebei Province.
The company can roll off a coil every 90 seconds, refine a furnace of steel every 30 minutes, and produce 1,200 tons of completed steel coils in an hour. More than 130 green steel manufacturing technologies allow the company to achieve zero waste water discharge and 100% comprehensive utilization of steel slag.
Click the video to explore how the steel is tempered.
(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
