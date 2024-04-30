Home>>
PD Explainer | Fact check of 'China overcapacity'
By Han Xiaomeng, Di Jingyuan, Song Ziyu and Li Zhuoman (People's Daily App) 16:20, April 30, 2024
The latest buzzword in Western media regarding China is “overcapacity.” During US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to China on April 5, 2024, she mentioned the alleged “industrial overcapacity” of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and batteries, claiming concerns about potential “global spillovers” caused by this overcapacity. The question arises: Does China have overcapacity, or is this just another instance of Western misconceptions about China? Watch this explainer video for more details on fact-checking the “China overcapacity” narrative.
(Produced by Han Xiaomeng, Di Jingyuan, Song Ziyu and Li Zhuoman)
