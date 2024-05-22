PD Vlog | Second-generation factory owners: Building a brand

(People's Daily App) 16:28, May 22, 2024

A second generation of Chinese factory owners, or chang erdai, has inherited the formidable responsibility of operating their family business. Having experienced more opportunities and gained a broader perspective than most of their parents' generation, this new cohort has injected a new vitality into Chinese manufacturing. We meet Wang Bowen, a second-generation factory owner from Zhejiang Province, who shares his story of developing a brand. Click and watch.

(Produced by Xie Runjia, Lin Rui, Yang Xinzhuo and Li Huaying)

