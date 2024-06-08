16th Hohhot Int'l Auto Show kicks off in N China

Xinhua) 10:07, June 08, 2024

People visit an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A visitor views a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Visitors view a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Visitors view a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Visitors view a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)