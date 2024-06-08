16th Hohhot Int'l Auto Show kicks off in N China
People visit an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
A visitor views a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Visitors view a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Visitors view a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Visitors view a vehicle at an auto show in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2024. The 16th Hohhot International Auto Show kicked off at Inner Mongolia International Convention & Exhibition Center in Hohhot on Friday, and will last until June 11. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nation to boost policy support for smart cars
- Han Wei clinches 4th championship as Taklimakan Rally concludes
- Interview: U.S. high tariffs on Chinese EVs ineffective, harmful -- Croatian expert
- China's new energy products captivate at Hungary's GreenTech conference
- SW China's Chongqing emerges as hub for high-tech auto manufacturing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.